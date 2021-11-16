NetEase Earnings Miss, Revenue Beats In Q3 By Investing.com

© Reuters. NetEase Earnings Miss, Revenue Beats In Q3



Investing.com – NetEase (NASDAQ:) reported on Tuesday third quarter that missed analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

NetEase announced earnings per share of 5.74 on revenue of 22.19B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of 6.02 on revenue of 21.41B.

NetEase shares are up 16.09% from the beginning of the year, still down 17.23% from its 52 week high of 134.33 set on February 11. They are under-performing the which is up 25.61% from the start of the year.

NetEase follows other major Communication Services sector earnings this month

NetEase’s report follows an earnings beat by Alphabet C on October 26, who reported EPS of 27.99 on revenue of 65.12B, compared to forecasts EPS of 23.83 on revenue of 63.53B.

Alphabet A had beat expectations on October 26 with third quarter EPS of 27.99 on revenue of 65.12B, compared to forecast for EPS of 23.73 on revenue of 63.53B.

