NetEase Earnings Beat, Revenue Misses In Q2 By Investing.com

NetEase Earnings Beat, Revenue Misses In Q2



Investing.com – NetEase (NASDAQ:) reported on Tuesday second quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations.

NetEase announced earnings per share of 6.24 on revenue of 20.52B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of 6.16 on revenue of 20.65B.

NetEase shares are down 6.42% from the beginning of the year, still down 33.28% from its 52 week high of 134.33 set on February 11. They are under-performing the Nasdaq which is up 18.45% from the start of the year.

NetEase follows other major Technology sector earnings this month

NetEase’s report follows an earnings beat by NVIDIA on August 18, who reported EPS of 1.04 on revenue of 6.51B, compared to forecasts EPS of 1.02 on revenue of 6.33B.

Salesforce.com had beat expectations on August 25 with second quarter EPS of 1.48 on revenue of 6.34B, compared to forecast for EPS of 0.9246 on revenue of 6.24B.

