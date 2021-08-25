NetApp Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1 By Investing.com

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters. NetApp Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1



Investing.com – NetApp (NASDAQ:) reported on Wednesday first quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

NetApp announced earnings per share of $1.15 on revenue of $1.46B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.9539 on revenue of $1.43B.

NetApp shares are up 24% from the beginning of the year, still down 2.34% from its 52 week high of $84.17 set on June 16. They are outperforming the Nasdaq which is up 16.71% from the start of the year.

NetApp follows other major Technology sector earnings this month

NetApp’s report follows an earnings beat by Apple on July 27, who reported EPS of $1.3 on revenue of $81.43B, compared to forecasts EPS of $1.01 on revenue of $73.33B.

Alphabet C had beat expectations on July 27 with second quarter EPS of $27.26 on revenue of $61.88B, compared to forecast for EPS of $19.33 on revenue of $56.19B.

