Nestle revamps geographic structure, makes new board appointments By Reuters

ZURICH (Reuters) – Nestle is overhauling its geographic structure, the world’s largest food company said on Wednesday, creating new zones for North America and for Greater China.

The maker of Nescafe instant coffee and KitKat chocolate bars also said it was changing its executive board to align with the new structure, which takes effect from Jan. 1 2022.

Company veteran Chris Johnson, the current head of Nestle’s Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa zone, will retire from the Swiss company’s executive board and be replaced by Remy Ejel, current head of Nestle’s Middle East and North Africa business.

Steve Presley, current Chairman and CEO Nestlé USA, will join the Executive Board as CEO Zone North America. David Zhang, current CEO of Totole, Nestle’s food seasoning business, and Business Executive Officer for Food in Greater China, will also join the executive board as the head of the Greater China business, Nestle said.

