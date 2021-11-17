Nestle aims to generate quarter of total sales from e-commerce by 2025 By Reuters

(Reuters) – Nescafe coffee maker Nestle on Wednesday said it expects to nearly double its e-commerce sales to 25% of its group total by 2025 by increasing marketing and technological investments.

“We plan to take (e-commerce) sales from about 13% in 2020 to 25% by 2025,” Bernard Meunier, head of Nestle’s strategic business units and marketing and sales, said at its investor meet.

This will be achieved by increasing marketing investment in digital to 70% by 2025 from 47% in 2020, he added.

