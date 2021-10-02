Neonatal Nurse Fired After Posting Photos Of Baby With Birth Defect On Social Media

A Florida nurse has been fired after hospital officials accused her of posting photos of a baby born with a birth defect on social media.

Sierra Samuels, who worked as a nurse in the neonatal intensive care unit at Miami’s Jackson Memorial Hospital, shared photographs of a newborn with gastroschisis–a birth defect of the abdominal wall that causes the baby’s intestines to protrude from the body– on her personal social media accounts, NBC News reports.

The photos Samuels shared came with captions that said, “My night was going great then boom!” and “Your intestines posed to be inside not outside baby! #gastroschisis.”

A statement from a Jackson Health System representative read, “Employees who violate these privacy rules, despite being educated, are subject to disciplinary action including suspension or termination. As soon as we learned of this potential breach, we immediately placed this employee under administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.”

Hospital officials immediately placed Samuels on administrative leave pending an investigation over privacy violations, according to hospital officials. Samuels was then terminated from her job at the hospital in September.

Samuels had been with the hospital since 2016, according to CBS Miami.

Jackson Health System told the station that all its employees go through privacy policy training on a regular basis. It said any potential privacy breach is taken seriously. Posting photos of patients without permission is often considered a violation of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), which is designed to protect people’s medical records as well as other personal health information.

The baby’s family did not publicly comment on the matter and it’s unclear who tipped off hospital staff about Samuels posting the photos.

We’ll keep you posted on any updates.

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

The post Neonatal Nurse Fired After Posting Photos Of Baby With Birth Defect On Social Media appeared first on The Shade Room.