NeNe Leakes Shares Her Opinion About Her Viral Running Meme

The Internet strikes again as another classic NeNe Leakes moment has become the center of another meme. In the viral clip, NeNe was front and center, embracing her inner track star as she ran in heels. The hilarious video that turned into a meme takes us back 11 years ago to NeNe’s time on the ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta.’ During Season 2, Nene and the rest of the cast put on their best heels and ran for a good cause. The ladies participated in the ‘Heel The Soul’ charity initiative. In the clip, NeNe runs while letting out a loud, “ahh,” which seems to make the meme pop that much more.

Although the Internet has been getting a kick out of the meme, NeNe doesn’t necessarily feel the same. Last night she responded to some of her followers on Twitter and gave her insight on the meme. The user wrote, “I hope @NeNeLeakes is finding joy in all of these running videos.” NeNe responded, “Joy? Not really! I’m not making a dime off any of these thousands of memes. Smh never have.”

We all know that NeNe is about her coins and makes a valid point about not making money from the memes. She has several of her iconic moments floating around online. However, her most popular meme that changed the culture was, “I said what I said,” from the ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ season 6 reunion.

Roommates, do you think NeNe should receive a profit from her memes?

