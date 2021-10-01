NeNe Leakes Shares Her Final Moments With Gregg Leakes Before His Passing: “We Made Peace With What Was Happening”

It’s been a few weeks since NeNe Leakes’ husband, Gregg Leakes, passed away on Sept. 1st due to his four-year battle with Colon cancer. Yesterday, NeNe opened up in an interview with People about her final moments with Gregg. In the interview, she shares how she and Gregg talked a lot and made peace with what was happening as they awaited his transition.

The reality TV star and entrepreneur explained that “The last five days before his passing was really beautiful,” she said. “All of his children were there. His best friends were there. Our closest friends were there. We all sat with him around the clock.” As she continued, NeNe detailed Gregg’s last breath and how she was was there, holding his hand. “He took a deep breath, and then he stopped,” says NeNe. “I thought I would be scared, but I just held him and kissed him.”

During Gregg’s transition, his friends and family were at his home in Atlanta, where NeNe had an intimate service immediately following his passing. NeNe shared how she was overcome with an overwhelming sense of loss but somehow found comfort in some of Gregg’s last words. He told her, “I’m not going to leave you. God is going to bless you.” NeNe also made it clear that Gregg said that he wanted her to move on with her life.

As NeNe continues to move forward with her life while dealing with the grieving process, she told People that she would continue to adjust to her new normal to the best of her ability. In the interview, she explained how she keeps thinking to herself that Gregg is away on a trip and he’ll be right back and how she’s waiting for him to come home. Roommates, let’s continue to send NeNe & the entire Leakes family our love during this challenging time.

