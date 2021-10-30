NeNe Leakes Seemingly Addressed Claudia Jordan’s Comments: “Please Leave Me Alone, I Am Not The One”

Don’t start none, won’t be none! The read queen NeNe Leakes has had a lot on her plate since the passing of her husband Gregg Leakes last month. While she is still mourning his loss, she keeps up public appearances, interviews, and more, all while running her business Linnethia Lounge. Lately, NeNe has been the center of attention, and Thursday she had all eyes on her after she took the time to seemingly address her “stalker” Claudia Jordan following comments about her.

As we previously reported, Claudia had some things to say after NeNe went on V-103 calling out her former RHOA castmates for pitching in to send her a $200 bouquet of flowers instead of sending them individually. Following the viral clip, many people shared their opinion on NeNe’s experience, including Claudia Jordan. During a recent episode of her show on Fox Soul, Claudia said Nene’s comments were “tacky.”

“Out of respect for Gregg, I did send condolences, and I never made it public. I never put it out there or posted it,” Claudia said. “But I did feel triggered when I heard about this story. I’m like, hold up. No one owes you anything. We didn’t have to spend one dollar. It has nothing to do with you. It has to do with your husband.”

NeNe must have taken notice of Claudia’s response because she shared several videos on her Instagram story explaining that women from across the Real Housewives franchise Black and white, sent flowers to express their condolences, which she was thankful for.

She also acknowledged that Kandi Buruss and Marlo Hampton eventually sent another round of flowers individually and quickly shifted gears, seemingly taking shots at Claudia. “My stalker is consistently speaking on me, but I’m telling you I’m not the one. You need to stop your stuff because you know I’m not the one.” The former reality TV star continued saying that she was trying to live in a positive light and “please leave me alone.” NeNe tearfully ended the video saying that she wishes Gregg was still with her. Roommates, let’s continue to send NeNe support as she grieves the loss of her husband.

