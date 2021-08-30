Nene Leakes Says Husband Gregg Leakes Is “At Home Dying” Amid Cancer Battle

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Nene Leakes recently gave a grave update on her husband Gregg Leakes’ health. Over the weekend, a TikTok video began circulating on social media that shows Nene speaking at her Atlanta lounge The Linnethia.

Nene grabbed the microphone to respond to a guest who allegedly called her rude. She asked the crowd to give her son and herself love at this time because Gregg is “transitioning to the other side.”

“You don’t know what we’re dealing with right now,” Nene said in the recording. “When people approach and say, ‘You’re rude because you don’t want to say happy birthday,’ my husband is at home dying. I don’t want to say ‘happy birthday.’”

In a June interview with The Jasmine Brand, Nene shared that Gregg had spent about a week in the hospital. He was undergoing surgery after his cancer returned. Although she expected him to be out within a week, Entertainment Weekly reports that he remained in the hospital for six weeks. News of his battle with Stage III colon cancer first broke in 2018. The following year Gregg went into remission.

Nene did not address the circulating video, but the reality television favorite did make a rather sad post to her Instagram page. She shared the word “broken” along with the praying hands and broken heart emoji.

By Monday morning, the post had received more than 38,000 comments and over 170,000 likes.

Nene and Gregg are longtime lovers who married in 1997, called it quits in 2011 and found love in each other again leading to a second wedding in 2013, according to Entertainment Weekly. Although Gregg appears alongside Nene on television, he also boasts a career as a real estate investor.

This is a developing story.

