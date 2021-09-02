NeNe Leakes Posts Heartfelt Video Dancing With Gregg Leakes Following His Passing

Roommates, as fans continue to send their prayers and condolences following the passing of Gregg Leakes, NeNe Leakes has just publicly broken her silence. In heartfelt post to her Instagram page, NeNe Leakes posted a video slow dancing with Gregg in her Atlanta lounge, The Linnethia.

As multiple celebrities and “Real Housewives of Atlanta” co-stars sent their love, support and condolences to NeNe Leakes after the sad news of the passing of her husband Gregg Leakes, she remained silent, but publicly acknowledged his death for the first time on Instagram. In the video, the two are smiling, hugging and dancing together, in what were now his final days.

As we previously reported, Gregg passed away following a lengthy battle with colon cancer at the age of 66. Earlier this week, NeNe Leakes confirmed that he was transitioning and he had very little time left.

The Leakes family publicist and close friend, Ernest Dukes, confirmed the heartbreaking news via statement, writing:

“Today the Leakes family is in deep pain with a broken heart. After a long battle with cancer, Gregg Leakes has passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by all of his children, very close loved ones and wife Nene Leakes. We ask that you pray for peace and strength over their family & allow them to mourn in private during this very very difficult time.”

Gregg was initially diagnosed with stage three colon cancer in June 2018, almost a year later in May 2019, he happily celebrated being cancer-free. Sadly, his cancer returned in June of this year, followed by NeNe updating fans that he had been hospitalized for six weeks after undergoing surgery.

We continue to send our condolences to NeNe Leakes and her family during this difficult time.

