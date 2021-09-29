NeNe Leakes Expresses How Much She Misses Gregg Leakes Following His Recent Passing

Roommates, it’s been about a month since fans were shocked and heartbroken at news that Gregg Leakes passed following a battle with colon cancer. Naturally, NeNe Leakes is still grieving and took to social media to express her thoughts, as she continues to deal with his death.

Taking to her Instagram stories, NeNe Leakes posted a photo of Gregg Leakes with a caption that read, “Missing you like crazy. F**kkkkkk.” She also included a broken heart emoji.

As we previously reported, Gregg passed away following a lengthy battle with colon cancer at the age of 66. Earlier this week, NeNe Leakes confirmed that he was transitioning and he had very little time left.

The Leakes family publicist and close friend, Ernest Dukes, confirmed the heartbreaking news via statement, writing:

“Today the Leakes family is in deep pain with a broken heart. After a long battle with cancer, Gregg Leakes has passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by all of his children, very close loved ones and wife Nene Leakes. We ask that you pray for peace and strength over their family & allow them to mourn in private during this very very difficult time.”

Gregg was initially diagnosed with stage three colon cancer in June 2018, almost a year later in May 2019, he happily celebrated being cancer-free. Sadly, his cancer returned in June of this year, followed by NeNe updating fans that he had been hospitalized for six weeks after undergoing surgery.

We continue to send our condolences to NeNe Leakes and her family during this difficult time.

