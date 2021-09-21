The annual BET Hip Hop Awards are right around the corner, and earlier this month, the network announced this year’s nominees. Now that it’s established who is in the running to win awards during this year’s show, it has now been announced that Nelly is the recipient of this year’s “I Am Hip- Hop” award.

According to Billboard, Nelly commented about being honored with the award, and said, “I am honored to receive this award and humbled to be in such great company of past artists who have received this award. I have been blessed to work with some incredible people in my career, making 22 years go by in the blink of an eye. This award isn’t just about Nelly; it is about my fans, BET, and the people that continue to support me and allow me to do what I love to do.”

Past honorees who have been honored with the award include Master P, Lil Wayne, LL Cool J, and Snoop Dogg.

Throughout his 22 years in the game, Nelly dropped his solo debut album “Country Grammar,” in 2000 and followed up with his albums “Nellyville,” “Sweat,” “Suit,” and others. He has coined popular phrases such as “Hot In Herre,” and even helped build the popularity of Nike’s Air Force 1 sneakers.

As we previously reported, the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards take place on October 5th.

Aside from being honored during this year’s show, Nelly made headlines last week when he was spotted walking up to his ex-girlfriend Ashanti for a hug as they were both on stage at the Fat Joe and Ja Rule Verzuz battle. After the moment had everyone talking, Nelly later addressed the situation while speaking to Big Tigger and said, “It wasn’t like that. I said, ‘what up’ to everyone, bro. You know we were there. I didn’t want any uncomfortable feelings or anything like that.”

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94

The post Nelly Set To Receive The ‘I Am Hip-Hop’ Award At The 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards appeared first on The Shade Room.