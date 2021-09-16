Nelly Addresses Hugging Ashanti: “I Didn’t Want Any Uncomfortable Feelings”

The recent Verzuz battle that happened with Ja Rule and Fat Joe on Tuesday is all people seem to continue to talk about because of a few viral moments. Aside from the back and forth between the rappers on the stage, lavish gift exchanges, and a lil’ trash talk, exes Nelly and Ashanti stole the show when he walked across the stage to hug her. Today, Nelly was a guest on Big Tigger’s V103 FM radio show to address the reason behind the embrace.

Tigger wasted no time and got to the subject about the viral moment. “A lot of people paid a lot of attention to you walking all the way across the stage to say hi to somebody,” Tigger said while laughing. Nelly replied, “It wasn’t like that. I said, ‘what up’ to everyone, bro. You know we were there. I didn’t want any uncomfortable feelings or anything like that.”

As the men continued to talk and laugh about the situation, Nelly seemingly suggested that the folks on the internet blew the situation out of proportion. He said people didn’t catch him speaking to everyone, but they dove right into the moment with Ashanti. All in all, he said it was a good night. Nelly wasn’t the only one who addressed the hug. As reported yesterday, Ashanti, Remy Ma, Fat Joe, and Ja Rule were all on IG live and discussed the run-in.

In the clip, Ashanti revealed she is not single. Ja stated, “You know Nelly single now.” Ashanti basically shut it down by responding, “Yeah, but I ain’t. So…” This prompted Joe to add his two cents, and he and Ja both said, “He want[s] that old thing back. He want[s] that old thing back.” For now, we’ll have to see what happens next in Ashanti’s love life!

