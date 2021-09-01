Negotiations over major copper mine contract kick off in Panama

Article content

PANAMA CITY — Panama’s government launched contract talks on Wednesday with the local unit of Canada’s First Quantum in a bid to get the Canadian miner to pay more in royalty payments and improve environmental conditions at its flagship copper mine.

President Laurentino Cortizo pledged just before taking office two years ago that a new contract for the lucrative Cobre Panama open pit mine should provide more public benefit.

The mine, located about 75 miles (120 km) west of the Panamanian capital, is estimated to hold 3.1 billion tonnes in proven and probable reserves. It has generated some $6.7 billion in private investment, and includes two open pits, a processing facility, two power plants and a port.