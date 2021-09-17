need to watch if China can meet Pacific trade pact requirements By Reuters

TOKYO (Reuters) – Former Japanese foreign minister Fumio Kishida, a contender to become next premier, said on Friday it was necessary to watch carefully if China, which seeks to join a Pacific free trade pact, is able to meet stringent requirements for its members.
China has filed an application to join the Comprehensive and Progressive (NYSE:) Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), its commerce ministry said, as the world’s second-biggest economy looks to bolster its clout in trade.
