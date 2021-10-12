Need some Bitcoin ‘hopium?’ This chart calls for new BTC price all-time high by November By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4
© Reuters.

(BTC) is on track to see new all-time highs this month and at least $72,000 in November if the latest price data is accurate.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Filbfilb, an analyst at trading platform Decentrader, described what he said was an achievable price target for this month and next.

price comparison. Source: Filbfilb/Twitter