NEC, capacitor makers lose challenge against $298 mln EU cartel fine

LUXEMBOURG — NEC Corp and four other Japanese capacity makers on Wednesday lost their court challenge against a 254 million euro ($298 million) EU fine for taking part in a cartel for more than a decade.

The European Commission in its 2018 decision said Elna, Hitachi Chemical, Holy Stone, Matsuo, NEC Corp, Tokin, Nichicon , Nippon Chemi-Con and Rubycon had fixed prices for the supply of aluminum and tantalum electrolytic. capacitors.

They said the cartel took place between 1998 and 2012 and that while meetings between the participants took place in Japan, the operation was on a global scale.