NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Is up 40% In the Last 24 Hours By CoinQuora

- NEAR Protocol surged even though some digital assets were all red.
- The token rose by over 40.20% in the past 24-hour period.
A very strange day for today. The crypto market was highly optimistic with BTC nearing $53,000, and yet, in a matter of hours, Bitcoin had its worst crash in months.
During the crash, many major cryptos suffered losses, pushing lower after BTC decreased significantly in a relatively short period. However, NEAR Protocol surged even though some digital assets were all red.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.