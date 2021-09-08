Near Protocol, Algorand and PowerPool rebound while Bitcoin consolidates By Cointelegraph

The wider cryptocurrency market appears to be in the early stages of a recovery with many altcoins regaining their footing after correcting by 20% to 30% on Sept. 7 when (BTC) fell below $43,000.

Top 7 coins with the highest 24-hour price change. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows that the biggest gainers over the past 24 hours were NEAR Protocol (NEAR), Algorand (ALGO) and PowerPool (CVP).

NEAR/USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView
VORTECS™ Score (green) vs. ALGO price. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro
VORTECS™ Score (green) vs. CVP price. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro