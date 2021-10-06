NBCUniversal names former Hulu exec Kelly Campbell to lead Peacock By Reuters

2/2

(Reuters) – Comcast (NASDAQ:) Corp-owned NBCUniversal on Wednesday named former Hulu executive Kelly Campbell as president of its streaming service Peacock.

Campbell’s arrival comes at a time when NBCUniversal is looking to build a streaming giant in Peacock with an array of offerings from World Wrestling (NYSE:) Entertainment Inc’s wrestling shows to Super Bowls.

She will start in November and report to Matt Strauss, chairman of direct-to-consumer and international division, NBCUniversal said https://

Comcast in July had said Peacock had 54 million sign-ups, including over 20 million active monthly accounts.

Campbell stepped down as the president of Walt Disney (NYSE:) Co’s Hulu earlier this month after more than four years at the streaming service, according to her LinkedIn page. Media reports said she resigned from her role on Monday.

The Wall Street Journal said https://on.wsj.com/3ljkCnY Campbell is succeeding Gidon Katz, who resigned as NBCUniversal’s president of the direct-to-consumer division last week.