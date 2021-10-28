NBA YoungBoy To Stay On 24-Hour Lockdown, Can’t Have Overnight Guests At Utah Home While Out On Bond

While NBA YoungBoy is technically a free man, he will be subject to 24-hour lockdown at his Utah residence where he will be on house arrest until his trial.

Federal Judge Shelly D. Dick set the conditions of YoungBoy’s pretrial release Wednesday and it looks like YB won’t be able to have any overnight visitors, meaning anyone kickin’ it at his Utah mansion will have to bounce by 9 p.m.

There shouldn’t be too many people there anyway as he can’t have more than three visitors in his home at a time and all visitors must be approved by a judge. The order, which was obtained by The Shade Room, also says NBA YoungBoy will be subject to electronic location monitoring.

NBA YoungBoy posted a $500,000 bond Monday in Baton Rouge, where he was arrested in September 2020 on two federal charges including possession of a firearm by a felon.

A federal warrant was issued for the young rapper and he was arrested again in March while driving in the Los Angeles area and had been locked up since.

After being denied bond several times, YoungBoy finally experienced a win in his case with his release.

According to the docs, other conditions of NBA YoungBoy’s release include:

Not break any laws while out on bond.

Cooperate in the collection of a DNA sample.

Advise the court or the pretrial services office or supervising officer in writing before making any change of residence or telephone number.

Appear in court as required and surrender if convicted to serve any sentence that the court may impose.

Travel restricted to Middle District of Louisiana and the District of Utah.

Maintain or actively seek employment.

Can’t get a passport or other international travel document.

Avoid all contact with any victims or witnesses in the investigation.

No firearms or weapons.

No use or unlawful possession of narcotics or other controlled substances.

Must submit to testing for a prohibited substance if required by the pretrial services officer or supervising officer.

Participate in substance abuse therapy and counseling if directed by pretrial services office or supervising officer.

It’s unclear when the judge plans to schedule YoungBoy’s trial but we’ll keep you posted on any updates.

