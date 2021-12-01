NBA Youngboy Says He Would Marry Doja Cat If He Was Single & Didn’t Have A Family

It’s been a minute since NBA Youngboy has been able to speak to his fans outside of his music, but he got the opportunity on Tuesday night. Youngboy joined Academics and his fans on Clubhouse, where he discussed everything from his music to his personal life, and even revealed some lifestyle changes he’s made.

After being asked about possibly doing a collaboration with Doja Cat on some music, Youngboy said he would do even more than that!

“Boy, if I ain’t have a family, if I ain’t have a girl still, I would be trynna marry Doja Cat,” he said. “But nah, I got my little girl and her mom. I ain’t f**king around like that.”

He added that his attraction to Doja comes from her eclectic personality saying, “she’s unique in her own way.”

While on clubhouse . Nba YoungBoy says he wants to marry Doja Cat. Could they be the next rapper couple ? pic.twitter.com/jGCENacuVn — Best’s Point Of View TV (@BestsPOVTV) December 1, 2021

Not only did NBA Youngboy reveal he has a lil’ thing for Doja Cat, he confirmed what fans have been trying to figure out for a while–his relationship status. The innanet has been buzzing about Youngboy possibly settling down with Jazlyn Mychelle, the mother of YB’s youngest child.

Aside from his personal life, NBA Youngboy also discussed his feelings about being nominated for.a Grammy alongside the likes of Kanye West, Lil Baby and Doja Cat.

“I don’t think I”ll win they’ll probably give it to Doja Cat or The Weeknd,” he said. “I don’t need them to decide if I’m winning or a loser but I think my grandma would love it.”

