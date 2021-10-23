NBA YoungBoy Faces New Charge In California That Poses Threat To His Freedom (Exclusive Details)

TSR Exclusive Details: While NBA YoungBoy is currently not in federal custody, his fate remains in the balance as a new charge out of California poses a threat to his freedom.

Today, a federal judge ruled YoungBoy did not have to remain behind bars as he awaits his trial in Baton Rouge on weapons charges, but the alternative will be for him to remain on 24-house arrest in Utah after he posts a $1.5 million property bond or $500,000 cash, according to The Advocate.

One of YoungBoy’s attorneys told the publication that he must make an appearance next week before a judge in Los Angeles on a charge of felon in possession of a firearm and be released on bond there before he can begin his house arrest in Utah for the Louisiana charges.

According to a federal indictment filed in late August obtained by The Shade Room, when NBA YoungBoy was stopped by cops in LA, he was in possession of a .45 ACP caliber pistol as well as ammunition. “Defendant GAULDEN possessed such firearm and ammunition knowing that he had previously been convicted of a felony crime punishable by a term of imprisonment exceeding one year, namely, Aggravated Assault with a Firearm,” the charging document read.

YoungBoy’s attorney Andre Belanger says he expects prosecutors to fight for NBA YoungBoy to remain locked up but Belanger said he is “cautiously optimistic” that it will play out in his client’s favor like it did Friday.

“We are grateful for Mr. Gaulden’s release and know he will abide by the bail conditions imposed by the court,” Belanger told The Advocate.

Federal prosecutors asked the judge to stay the ruling she made Friday, but Belanger said the judge denied that request.

NBA YoungBoy has been in federal custody since March 22 when agents arrested him in California and returned him to Louisiana on a federal warrant.

He was indicted by a federal grand jury in Baton Rouge less than two weeks before on charges that he possessed a firearm as a felon and that he possessed a firearm not registered to him in a federal database.

We’ll keep you posted on any updates in his case.

The post NBA YoungBoy Faces New Charge In California That Poses Threat To His Freedom (Exclusive Details) appeared first on The Shade Room.