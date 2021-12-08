#Roommates, now that NBA YoungBoy is officially out on bond and living in Utah due to the terms of his house arrest, he has been slowly reconnecting with his fans—and he recently hopped on Clubhouse to offer an explanation about his new video that shows him wearing makeup. Speaking about the goth-inspired makeup look he’s wearing in his latest video ‘Black Ball,’ NBA YoungBoy explained that wearing the black makeup makes him feel “comfortable.”

It’s been a busy week for NBA YoungBoy, as he not only dropped some brand new music, but he also took the time out to engage with his fans courtesy of an impromptu interview with Akademiks on Clubhouse. As reported by @HotNewHipHop, Akademiks questioned YoungBoy about why he is now wearing black makeup, that he was seen in during multiple shots of his video ‘Black Ball.’ Responding to the question, YoungBoy stated “I like painting my face, putting makeup on. I like to look in the mirror and see everything black. Like my eyes and s**t.”

He continued, adding “That’s one hundred percent real! That’s me being myself. Just, I don’t know. I feel comfortable that way. It give me like, the goth feeling, like rockstars.” NBA YoungBoy also revealed that he made his recording engineer go out and purchase makeup from MAC in order to achieve the desired look he wanted for the video.

In the video, YoungBoy and his girlfriend Jaz are playing around together in a house and both are seen wearing the black makeup look. He is also spending time with his new baby, as he raps along to the song’s lyrics.

As we previously reported, NBA YoungBoy is currently on house arrest in Utah while he awaits trial in Louisiana on gun charges.

Want tea directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

The post NBA YoungBoy Explains Why He Likes Wearing Makeup In Recent Clubhouse Interview—”I Like Painting My Face, Putting Makeup On…That’s Me Being Myself” appeared first on The Shade Room.