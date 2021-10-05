NBA YoungBoy Becomes First Hip-Hop Artist To Secure No.1 Album Three Years In A Row

NBA YoungBoy fans do not play games about the rapper. You can easily find them stanning for their fav across fan pages, comments sections and, of course, his music catalogue. According to Billboard, NBA YoungBoy made history on Monday, including reaching number one on Billboard 200 with “Sincerely, Kentrell.”

Beyond securing his fourth number one, Kentrell also became the first hip-hop artist to hit number one for the last three consecutive years. Apparently, Billboard Charts tweeted saying the only other artist with three consecutive wins is pop singer Taylor Swift.

The album “Sincerely, Kentrell” reportedly earned 137,000 equivalent album units in the U.S., according to Billboard. While he’s semi-new in the industry, NBA YoungBoy has already charted 18 albums on Billboard 200.

As previously reported, NBA YoungBoy, whose real name is Kentrell Gaulden, was arrested in March 2021 in Los Angeles. The charges are reportedly related to a September 2020 arrest regarding felony possession of a firearm. He was initially granted bond, but it was later revoked after the government filed a motion.

Nonetheless, NBA YoungBoy has the fans that’s gon stick beside him!

