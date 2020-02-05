NBA trade rumors: complete list of players, selections in the blockbuster Rockets-Hawks-Timberwolves-Nuggets

A four-team exchange Tuesday night shook the NBA playoff race and sent 12 absurd players to new destinations.

The Rockets, Hawks, Timberwolves and Nuggets joined in the mega deal, which sent the Clint Capela of the Rockets to the Hawks and striker Robert Covington of the Timberwolves to the Rockets.

The 12-player Atlanta / Denver / Houston / Minnesota exchange is the largest NBA deal since the Knicks moved Patrick Ewing to Seattle in 2000, according to ESPN @ BobbyMarks42. – Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 5, 2020

Atlanta had wished that a large man would mate with John Collins on the front track, and after considering that Andre Drummond's selling price was too high, he moved to Capela. Meanwhile, Houston intended to add a wing shooter to complement James Harden and Russell Westbrook.

Here is a look at the mobile parts involved in the trade, according to multiple reports:

What did the rockets acquire?

F Robert Covington

F Jordan Bell

Hawks 2024 second round draft pick (via Warriors)

What did the Hawks acquire?

What did the Timberwolves acquire?

F Jarred Vanderbilt

F Juancho Hernangomez

F Evan Turner

G Malik Beasley

Hawks 2020 first round draft pick (via Nets)

What did the Nuggets acquire?