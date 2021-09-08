NBA star Steph Curry asks Twitter for crypto advice By Cointelegraph

Following a lucrative $206,000 purchase of a popular Bored Ape Yacht Club nonfungible token, or NFT, last week, NBA all-star Steph Curry has reached out to his 15.5 million Twitter (NYSE:) fanbase for advice on progressing in the crypto game on Tuesday.

The Golden State Warriors guard tweeted: “Just getting started in the crypto game…y’all got any advice??”