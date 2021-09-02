NBA star snaps up Bored Apes and what is Loot playing at? By Cointelegraph

Three time NBA champion Stephen Curry has snapped up a Bored Ape Yacht Club nonfungible token (NFT) for 55 Ether worth around $206,000 at the time of publication.
The Golden State Warriors star purchased an NFT depicting an ape with blue fur wearing a plaid suit on Aug. 28. Curry’s wallet on OpenSea shows a collection of 20 NFTs, including a 5.69 ETH ($21,000) purchase of Bored Ape Kennel Club NFT on Aug. 28.
