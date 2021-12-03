NBA Says LeBron James Cleared Their Protocols After Additional Testing Shows Negative Covid-19 Result

It looks like LeBron James is in the clear! The National Basketball Association (NBA) released a statement on Thursday afternoon saying the Los Angeles Lakers’ forward player has cleared their health and safety protocols. This means fans can expect to see the champion athlete back on the court soon.

“James was originally placed in the Protocols on Tuesday, November 30 after a series of tests delivered conflicting results, including an initial positive test that was collected on November 29. Additional testing confirmed that he is not a positive case,” the statement said.

As previously reported, the NBA placed LeBron under their health and safety protocols. This initially meant he’d miss several games. The first game he missed was on Tuesday night against the Sacramento Kings. Apparently, the NBA prevents players who test positive from Covid-19 from physically interacting with teammates for the following ten days. Players must also test negative for the deadly virus at least twice.

Well, lucky for LeBron, additional testing bumped him away from the NBA’s policy. His initial tests delivered conflicting results. A sample collected on Monday determined a positive status. However, upon retesting the sample twice, the results came out to one negative and one positive. More testing on Tuesday delivered a negative and inconclusive result. At the time of testing, medical professionals deemed LeBron fully vaccinated and asymptomatic.

A Season Of Missing Games

The player has experienced a conflicting season so far. According to the NBA, LeBron missed 12 out of 23 season games. The reason behind missing at least 10 games was due to injuries. NBA officials also recently suspended him for the first time in his 19-year career. The suspension stemmed from a physical altercation with Detroit Pistons’ player Isaiah Stewart.

