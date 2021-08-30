NBA Player Devin Booker Honored With ‘Devin Booker Day’ In Mississippi Hometown

On Saturday, Devin Booker, player for the Phoenix Suns, was honored with “Devin Booker Day.’

According to WLOX, the NBA baller partnered with a non profit organization, “2K Foundations to renovate the South40 court and the court at 2nd Street Park,” located in his hometown, Moss Point, MS.

One of the basketball courts honored Booker and his father’s legacy at Moss Point High School. Tattoo artist Mr. Cartoon created the design. Volunteers also came out to help with renovating the basketball courts as well. “It’s an honor that people can recognize him and love him like we have,” daughter Katrina Stallworth Viverette said.

What was supposed had been a small ceremony of 20 people turned out to be bigger than what was expected.

“It was supposed to be quiet and intimate, but it was a big deal,” father Melvin Booker said.

This isn’t the first time Devin Booker honored his hometown. Booker also has a shoe Devin Booker X Air Force 1 Low GS ‘Moss Point’ that was created with Nike that includes “Moss Point” on the shoes.

