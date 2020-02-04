NBA announces three-point contest rules change, participants

The three-point shooting of the NBA is changing again.

During the first 28 years of the aiming competition, the format remained constant. Then, in 2014, the NBA added a rack of all the money balls. Now, the 2020 version will include two shots from 6 feet behind the 3-point line, with a value of three points each. The shooters will also have an additional 10 seconds to complete the contest, offsetting the added shots.

Players competing in the new version include defending champion Joe Harris, returning competitors Damian Lillard and Buddy Hield, and the new faces of Trae Young and Davis Bertans.

It is not a change that many fans were pushing. Of the six All-Star events (Celebrity Game, Rising Stars Game, Skills challenge, Three-point shootout, Dunk contest, All-Star Game), the shooting competition probably got the least amount of complaints, which made this shake be a bit of a surprise

But the lack of tricks of the three-point contest limited their sharable moments on social media, perhaps the most important metric in a modern All-Star event. This change could help shooters compete with the rest of the weekend festivities in that regard.