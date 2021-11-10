Nazanin Mandi Says She Still Believes In “Real Love” Despite Splitting From Miguel After 17 Years

Whew! The innanet was devastated to learn Miguel and Nazanin Mandi were calling it quits back in September, and we haven’t heard a peep from either of them since. It’s been a few months, and it looks like Nazanin is still hopeful that love will come her way.

As we previously reported, Miguel and Nazanin spent 17 years together, three of which as a married couple, but decided to call it quits and have yet to disclose a reason for the breakup. While speaking with her fans on the ‘gram, Nazanin Mandi gave the ladies hope about finding love after love, after a fan asked if she still believes in real love.

“Absolutely, are you kidding?” Mandi said. “No matter what I’ve been through, so matter what I’ve seen, I will ever give anybody the control…I will never let anybody jade my view of real love because I know it’s out there, and I know it exists.”

PEOPLE broke the story back in September, with a statement from a rep for the former couple confirming the split.

“After 17 years together, Miguel and Nazanin Mandi have decided to separate and have been for some time now,” the rep said. “The couple both wish each other well.”

Miguel and Nazanin dated for 10 years before getting engaged in 2016, and jumping the broom in November 2018. We wish both of them well during this time.

