NatWest pleads guilty to money laundering offences By Reuters

LONDON (Reuters) – State-backed Natwest has pleaded guilty to money laundering, the first British lender to admit guilt to such offences.
NatWest pleaded at a hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.
Prosecutors at the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) alleged the bank failed to monitor suspect activity by a client that deposited about 365 million pounds ($503 million) in its accounts over five years, of which 264 million was in cash.
The criminal action, first announced by the FCA in March, was the first against a bank under a 2007 money laundering law.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.