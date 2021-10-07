NatWest pleads guilty to money laundering offences By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
3
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: People maintain social distance while they queue outside a Natwest bank in Wimbledon in London, Britain, May 1, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) – State-backed Natwest has pleaded guilty to money laundering, the first British lender to admit guilt to such offences.

NatWest pleaded at a hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Prosecutors at the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) alleged the bank failed to monitor suspect activity by a client that deposited about 365 million pounds ($503 million) in its accounts over five years, of which 264 million was in cash.

The criminal action, first announced by the FCA in March, was the first against a bank under a 2007 money laundering law.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR