NATO sees troop reductions in Afghanistan as the United States withdraws

WASHINGTON – Some members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization are considering withdrawing thousands of their forces from Afghanistan once the United States begins officially cutting off its own presence in the country, according to US and European officials.
The Trump administration's decision to eventually reduce its own forces from approximately 12,000 troops to around 8,500 has sparked debate within the alliance of 29 countries, as well as with other nations contributing troops to the international force deployed in Afghanistan. While some countries believe they need to reduce their forces, others, including Germany and Italy, believe that their forces could remain under certain conditions.
The alliance has often said that their efforts were inexorably linked to the United States, often under the mantra "together, together."
But as US negotiators seek to finalize a new peace agreement with the Taliban, some in the alliance see the future of NATO in Afghanistan as tenuous as war enters, once again, into a new phase. More than a thousand NATO soldiers and other allied nations have died in the war of 18 years. Allies such as Britain and Canada fought bloody campaigns in the south of the country during the height of the conflict.
The peace talks between the United States and the Taliban resumed in December. But they remain stagnant while negotiators fight first on how to reduce violence. The Afghan government wants a ceasefire, and the Taliban have reduced some attacks, but only on major cities and roads.
Even without an agreement, the United States has said it will probably withdraw some troops in the coming months. On Tuesday, during his speech on the state of the Union, President Trump said the troop cuts in Afghanistan were likely.
"We are working to finally end the longest war in the United States and bring our troops back home," he said.
Some allied officials argue that NATO can avoid large-scale cuts in its force, currently around 8,700 soldiers, as long as the United States does not reduce its support forces, including maintenance troops, transport aircraft and evacuation teams medical US officials say their plan, for now, is to leave those support forces in place.
But as the Trump administration presses to rebuild the US mission to focus more on combat and less on training Afghan security forces, the Pentagon could be pressured to reduce those support forces. If that happens, allied officials have said, they will have to rethink their commitment to maintain their forces and the current NATO base network.
Under the current US reduction plan, the United States will maintain at least half a dozen bases, including the two run by Germans and Italians in the north and west of the country, according to Defense Department officials.
Americans have asked NATO to maintain its current strength levels, regardless of the reduction, to carry out most of the training mission.
"I think it is quite presumptuous for the United States to withdraw and expect European countries to maintain their current levels," said Rachel Rizzo, an associate member of the Transatlantic Security Program at the Center for New American Security. "NATO would not be in Afghanistan if it were not for the United States."
Some European officials say they believe the continued international presence in Afghanistan has helped curb the flow of migrants and refugees outside the country. But as the war spreads, many politicians want to see the alliance reduce their commitment in the country.
"Clearly, many European capitals would not mind reducing their presence or turning the page on the Afghanistan chapter of NATO," said Bruno Lété, an expert in the alliance at the Brussels office of the German Marshall Fund in the United States.
If the allies decide to cut deeper, the continuing formation of the Afghan army will remain in the balance. The alliance, which immediately backed the invasion of the United States in 2001, has been an unconditional, but sometimes unreliable, part of the war effort. The United States has often pressured NATO to contribute more strength, and allied countries have sometimes struggled to find enough people to serve in the training billets they agreed to fill.
In recent years, the United States has tried to transfer the responsibility of training the Afghan army to NATO, as US troops have focused on training the Afghan command forces.
The training record is, at best, mixed, it certainly moves slower than any member of the alliance wanted. High casualties, rapid rotation and corruption have undermined the broader training effort. The dropout rate of the Afghan army continues to "exceed recruitment and retention," according to a recent Pentagon report. More than 50,000 Afghan security forces have died since 2014, and several die daily at remote control points on the border of the Taliban-controlled territory.
Although the Afghan air force is progressing and the country's commands have become a somewhat effective and reliable force, the problems still exist. A recent The inspector general's report said that Afghan special operations units worked alongside US troops more frequently, not less, as initially intended.
NATO countries and other allies that are part of the NATO mission, known as Resolved Support, have mainly reduced their forces, with some exceptions, along with Washington's troop level adjustments since 2014, when the Pentagon said He was changing his emphasis on training and made the dubious claim that he had finished the "combat operations."
The most notable exception to coordinated reductions and accumulations has been France. In 2012, an Afghan soldier killed four French troops, prompting the then president Nicolas Sarkozy of France, who was in the midst of a tough re-election campaign, to announce the end of the French combat mission. The rest of the French forces left at the end of 2014.
The resolved support has focused almost entirely on training the Afghan army, leaving air strikes and offensive operations to the US anti-terrorist mission known as Freedom’s Sentinel.
NATO defense ministers will discuss Afghanistan and the support mission resolved at a meeting in Brussels next week. Before those meetings, last month, the main US commander in Afghanistan, General Austin S. Miller, and the United States chief negotiator, Zalmay Khalilzad, former ambassador, informed the allied officials.
Except for a surprise announcement from the Trump administration, next week's discussions are unlikely to result in dramatic decisions about the alliance's stance, allied officials said.
Instead, defense ministers are expected to have a more intense conversation about how NATO can expand its work in Iraq, potentially increasing the more modest training effort that the alliance is carrying out there.
While allied officials say the two missions are not directly related, all allies have a finite number of troops available for deployment abroad. And one way to free more troops for future missions in Iraq would be to reduce the size of its forces in Afghanistan.
Eric Schmitt contributed reports from Washington and Steven Erlanger from Brussels.