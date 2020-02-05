NATO sees troop reductions in Afghanistan as the United States withdraws

WASHINGTON – Some members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization are considering withdrawing thousands of their forces from Afghanistan once the United States begins officially cutting off its own presence in the country, according to US and European officials.

The Trump administration's decision to eventually reduce its own forces from approximately 12,000 troops to around 8,500 has sparked debate within the alliance of 29 countries, as well as with other nations contributing troops to the international force deployed in Afghanistan. While some countries believe they need to reduce their forces, others, including Germany and Italy, believe that their forces could remain under certain conditions.

%MINIFYHTMLfc4eaef90d33827c0fa19c40be51698213% %MINIFYHTMLfc4eaef90d33827c0fa19c40be51698214%

The alliance has often said that their efforts were inexorably linked to the United States, often under the mantra "together, together."

%MINIFYHTMLfc4eaef90d33827c0fa19c40be51698215% %MINIFYHTMLfc4eaef90d33827c0fa19c40be51698216%

But as US negotiators seek to finalize a new peace agreement with the Taliban, some in the alliance see the future of NATO in Afghanistan as tenuous as war enters, once again, into a new phase. More than a thousand NATO soldiers and other allied nations have died in the war of 18 years. Allies such as Britain and Canada fought bloody campaigns in the south of the country during the height of the conflict.