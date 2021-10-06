NATO says expelled eight members of Russian mission to alliance

Article content

BRUSSELS — NATO has withdrawn the accreditation of eight members of Russia’s mission to the alliance who were “undeclared Russian intelligence officers,” a NATO official said on Wednesday.

“We can also confirm that we have reduced the number of positions which the Russian Federation can accredit to NATO to 10,” the official said.

“NATO’s policy towards Russia remains consistent. We have strengthened our deterrence and defense in response to Russia’s aggressive actions, while at the same time we remain open for a meaningful dialog.” (Reporting by Robin Emmott Writing by John Chalmers)