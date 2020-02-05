National Signature Day: Georgia, Alabama lead the top 10 classes again

%MINIFYHTML324063ca8a98449cc69475647b92cdc611% %MINIFYHTML324063ca8a98449cc69475647b92cdc612%

National Signature Day arrived on Wednesday, and schools put the final touches on their recruiting classes by 2020.

According to the ratings of 247Sports & # 39; Composite, Georgia took second place for the second time in three seasons with Kirby Smart. The Bulldogs outpaced the Alabama and Clemson national championship contenders for the upper class, and Smart demonstrated that he has a special ability to balance the initial signing period with the National Signature Day.

That's life in the SEC: seven of the top 10 recruiting classes came from that conference.

The ranking changed a little after the initial signing period, but the big hitters stayed the same. Here is a quick look at the top 10 classes and a great conclusion for each one.

National Signature Day 2020: the 10 best recruitment classes

1. Georgia

Five stars: CB Kelee Ringo, OT Broderick Jones, DT Jalen Carter, ATH Darnell Washington

Low down: The Bulldogs added more five-star talent in defense with cornerback Kelee Ringo and defensive tackle Jalen Carter and another offensive line anchor at Broderick Jones tackle. Darnell Washington is a 6-8 and 260 pound tight end that could be the group's most exciting prospect. That should help soften the blow of a massive NFL exodus. The Bulldogs were also active in the transfer market, and that led to Wake Forest quarterback Jamie Newman. Smart delivered another first class class that should make another race to end a drought of national titles that runs until 1980.

2. Alabama

Five stars: QB Bryce Young, DE Chris Braswell, DE Will Anderson, ATH Drew Sanders

Low down: The Crimson Tide won't have the best class for the second time in three years, but there's no reason to panic with Nick Saban. Field Marshal Bryce Young, defensive ends Chris Braswell and Wilder Anderson and athlete Drew Sanders are all registered early. Young in particular will have the opportunity to compete for the title of starting quarterback immediately. It's another exciting prospect that should work well with offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian. Braswell and Anderson will compete for time on the defensive line, and Sanders should also contribute early. Saban has not lost his touch on the recruiting path.

3. Clemson

Five stars: QB DJ Uiagalelei, DT Bryan Bresee, DE Myles Murphy, RB Demarkcus Bowman, LB Trenton Simpson

Low down: Dabo Swinney obtained class No. 1 after the initial signing period which, despite falling two places, shows the national scope of the program. Tajh Boyd had C.J. Spiller Deshaun Watson had Wayne Gallman. Trevor Lawrence has Travis Etienne, and DJ Uiagalelei will be installed at the university level with the Demarkcus Bowman runner. Uiagalelei will also have a year to learn behind Lawrence. The Tigers recharged at an elite level.

4. LSU

Five stars: CB Elias Ricks, TE Arik Gilbert

Low down: The Tigers lost air game coordinator Joe Brady and defensive coordinator Dave Aranda after winning the national championship, but Ed Orgeron still formed an impressive class in the top five. The tight end Arik Gilbert is a great option out of state, and Elias Ricks will continue with the trend of the great cornerbacks that land in Baton Rouge. The Tigers added four-star tackle Marcus Dumervil and four-star linebacker Phillip Webb during the initial signing period. There are many holes to fill given the amount of LSU players left for the 2020 NFL Draft, so this class could have several players pressed into action before. The talent is there.

5. State of Ohio

Five stars: WR Julian Fleming, WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, T Paris Johnson

Low down: Ryan Day showed that he can recruit a full cycle with the best class in the Big Ten, one that could attract five-star catchers Julian Fleming and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Given the work done by Heisman's finalists, Dwayne Haskins and Justin Fields, over the past two seasons, and the next emergence of Garrett Wilson, it is clear that Ohio State will be a destination for elite quarterbacks and receivers under Day. In that sense, Ohio State increased its field marshal depth with Jack Miller and CJ Stroud. Ohio State has also had a great start to 2021, too.

6. Texas A,amp;M

Five stars: S Jaylon Jones, WR Demond Demas

Low down: Jimbo Fisher organized another recruitment class among the top 10, and talent as a receiver improved with the incorporation of Demond Demas and Muhsin Muhammad III. On Wednesday, Fisher also committed to four-star defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson, who chose the Aggies over Alabama. Security Jaylon Jones is also on board. Fisher has shown that he can recruit with other powers in the SEC, but the Aggies need to start beating those teams in the field to maintain momentum in the next cycle. Texas A,amp;M will also be in the mix for five-star runner Zachary Evans, who will probably make his decision in the spring.

7. Auburn

Five stars: None

Low down: The Tigers built this class around the Tank Bigsby runner, who was downgraded to four stars after the initial signing period, but still should help boost the game of second-year runner Bo Nix. Four-star tight end Jeremiah Pegues, four-star linebacker Desmond Tisdol and deep four-star Eric Reed were also on board during the initial signing period. Malzahn's four main recruits in this cycle were from Georgia, where he hasn't lost his touch. It's a solid class, even if it's missing that five-star centerpiece.

8. Florida

Five stars: DT Gervon Dexter

Low down: Dan Mullen loaded with another class that has nine Florida players with a four-star recruitment rating or better. Gervon Dexter is the largest recruit in the state the Gators got, and signed along with four-star linebacker Derek Wingo and catcher Xzavier Henderson. Double threat quarterback Anthony Richardson is a hometown hero who will be in the fight for the line. Mullen did an excellent job in this cycle, and it didn't hurt that Miami and Florida State had lost seasons. Florida is the place to be in the state right now.

9. Texas

Five stars: RB Bijan Robinson

Low down: Bijan Robinson is the marquee player in another top 10 class for the Longhorns. Hudson Card (Lake Travis, Austin, Texas) is the next great quarterback of that quarterback portfolio, and it's already on campus. Unless, of course, double-threaded quarterback Ja & # 39; Quinden Jackson emerges in that player on the offensive. Both will have a year to learn with Sam Ehlinger, and that's a good thing. Tom Herman has raised the program with the last three recruiting classes and has shown that the Longhorns can at least compete in that area with Oklahoma.

10. Tennessee

Five stars: None

Low down: The Vols have a top 10 class for the first time since 2015, which shows the progress made under Jeremy Pruitt. This class revolves around four-star quarterback Harrison Bailey, who is already on campus and should have a year to develop as a backup. Pruitt launched to get four-star defensive tackle Dominic Bailey and updated high school with Keshawn Lawrence. The great success of National Signature Day was the four-star receiver Malachi Wideman. There is momentum again in Rocky Top, but there is work to do to catch the other powers of the SEC.