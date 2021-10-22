National Seating & Mobility Deepens Presence in Texas, Expands Mobility and Access Solutions with Acquisition

Article content NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — National Seating & Mobility (NSM), North America’s largest provider of comprehensive mobility solutions, has acquired Delta Accessibility, a leader in the Houston home accessibility market. The acquisition strengthens NSM’s ability to provide holistic mobility solutions to more individuals in Texas. “Delta Accessibility is known for excellence in home accessibility in and around Houston, and we are proud to build upon that foundation,” said Bill Mixon, NSM CEO. “This acquisition reflects our commitment to ensure individuals have access to the widest range of mobility and home accessibility solutions available to achieve even greater levels of independence.”

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Founded in 2018 by Jesse Martin and Brandon Self, Delta Accessibility has built an outstanding reputation in the Houston region and specializes in the installation and servicing of vertical platform lifts, stair lifts and other home accessibility equipment. Both Martin and Self will join the NSM team and continue their work in the Houston market. “Jesse and Brandon are key components of Delta Accessibility’s success,” Mixon said. “We’re excited to work together to provide comprehensive mobility and accessibility solutions to our Houston-area clients.” In addition to broadening NSM’s offerings in the region, the acquisition also further expands NSM’s partnership with The Home Depot’s Independent Living program in the country’s fourth largest city. Announced last year, the program offers solutions to customers looking to make their homes safer. As NSM’s eleventh acquisition so far this year, the move also expands NSM’s growing national footprint.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content About National Seating & Mobility

For 30 years, National Seating & Mobility has been advancing independence and enhancing the quality of life of individuals with mobility challenges. With a network of more than 190 locations, experts, and resources across the U.S. and in Canada, National Seating & Mobility is North America’s largest and most trusted provider of comprehensive mobility solutions including complex rehab technology, home and vehicle accessibility, and full-service equipment maintenance and repair. National Seating & Mobility is the only national mobility solutions provider accredited by The Joint Commission for demonstrating quality and safe care. For more information about National Seating & Mobility visit nsm-seating.com. ### Angie VanTassell National Seating & Mobility 615-791-1535 angie@aldaypr.com

Share this article in your social network

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.