National Bank becomes the first major Canadian bank to scrap online trading comissions

Zero-commission online trading for Canadian and U.S. stocks, as well as ETFs puts pressure on rivals Photo by Ben Nelms/Bloomberg

Article content Just in time for Canada’s bank earnings season, the country’s sixth largest bank is stepping up its game by announcing on Monday that it would be scraping its online trading commissions, calling it the “most competitive online brokerage fee structure on the Canadian market.”

Article content Zero-commission trading would take place within clients’ direct investments accounts for Canadian and U.S. stocks, as well as exchange-traded funds, the bank said in a statement. National Bank is expected to be the first major Canadian bank to do so, putting its competitors on notice. “The self-directed investing sector is constantly evolving, and it’s important for us to keep innovating and not rely on the status quo, for the benefit of our clients and all investors across the country,” said Claude-Frédéric Robert, president of National Bank’s direct brokerage group in the statement. “That’s why we’re looking for new ways to equip and support Canadian investors, and this new $0 pricing is another step in our efforts.”

Article content When it comes to the costs of trading fees and how they add up, many Canadians are left in the dark about their own situation. A 2020 survey conducted by Canadian polling company Leger and online brokerage Questrade Inc. found that 87 per cent of Canadians were either unaware or underestimated the impact of a two per cent fee compared to a one per cent trading cost to their portfolio.