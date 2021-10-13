Nathan’s Famous Announces Agreement with Branded Virtual Kitchens

Article content

JERICHO, N.Y. — Nathan’s Famous, Inc., the American tradition serving New York favorites for more than 100 years, announces a new agreement with Branded Virtual Kitchens Canada, Ltd (BVK). The agreement will offer operators with existing kitchens the opportunity to add the Nathan’s Famous menu as a virtual concept without any investment from the restaurant.

“We are thrilled with the response we have seen for Nathan’s Famous in Canada since expanding there in 2019,” states James Walker, Senior Vice President, Restaurants. “We are excited to move forward with the collaboration with Branded Virtual Kitchens to expand our footprint and to introduce their consumers to the Nathan’s Famous menu.”

Branded Virtual Kitchens offers operators the Nathan’s Famous full and authentic menu, including their famous hot dogs and fries, New York Cheesesteak by Pat LaFrieda, angus beef burgers and hand-dipped chicken sandwiches, premium shakes and more.

“We look forward to helping Nathan’s expand their Canadian footprint,” states Lewis Gelmon President and CEO of Branded Virtual Kitchens who became known for being Canada’s original master developer for Domino’s Pizza in the 1990’s. “Our easy to launch operating system uses off-the-shelf technology, an exclusive agreement with Uber Eats and sourced products to deliver that authentic Nathan’s Famous taste to the Canadian consumer. We are so confident in the brand and our system that we’ll guarantee our kitchen partners will always make money which has shown allows them to pay higher wages to solve staff shortages for their entire operation.”

This opportunity is now available for qualified operators throughout Canada without any additional equipment or upfront costs. To learn more about this opportunity and how to become a qualified operator, contact Lewis Gelmon 250-812-1005 or lewis@lewisgelmon.com

To learn more about Nathan’s Famous, visit www.nathansfamous.com and for franchising information, visit https://franchise.nathansfamous.com/ .

About Nathan’s Famous

Nathan’s is a Russell 2000 Company that currently distributes its products in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, and 18 foreign countries through its restaurant system, foodservice sales programs and product licensing activities. For additional information about Nathan’s, please visit our website at www.nathansfamous.com .