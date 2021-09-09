Natalia Bryant Lands First Magazine Cover Courtesy Of ‘Teen Vogue’

Roommates, Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Bryant’s oldest daughter Natalia Bryant is all grown up and is showcasing her considerable beauty on her very first magazine cover. Landing on the cover of the latest issue of ‘Teen Vogue’ along with an accompanying photo spread, Natalia Bryant opened up about how she’s coping with the death of her legendary father, life as a college freshman and more.

Speaking about the memories and bonding time she often spent with her father, Natalia Bryant shared this memory about the two watching “Star Wars” together back in 2019. “He was just like the best girl dad ever. He was just letting me play my playlist and jam out to Taylor Swift the whole ride back, and talk about “Star Wars” too. It was so much fun.”

She went on to add that now, talking about her father isn’t as painful and it’s something she loves, stating “I love talking about my dad. It’s bittersweet, but I enjoy talking about him more than it’s sad for me.”

The current USC freshman, volleyball player and aspiring model, says she is ready to conquer the world on her own terms by indulging in and pursuing her many passions—if for no other reason than to make her father proud.

When asked during the interview how she and the rest of her family have been doing in the wake of Kobe’s tragic passing, Natalia Bryant said, “You do the best that you can. [For] my little sisters [we’re] trying to keep that memory for them. And also just trying to remember to live out every day the way they would.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

We’re glad to see she’s in a better place and we continue to keep her and her family in our prayers.

