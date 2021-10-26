Nashville Yards Developer Announces New Retail Tenants for Amazon Nashville Tower I

Article content

New dining, fitness, and banking facilities to open in late 2021, early 2022

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Southwest Value Partners announced the five new retail tenants that will be located in Tower 1 of Amazon Nashville, offering a suite of services along with fast-casual dining options available to both Amazon employees and the general public.

“We are developing Nashville Yards with an emphasis on healthy living,” said Cary Mack, managing partner of Southwest Value Partners , owner and developer of the 18-acre Nashville Yards development that is home to Amazon Nashville. “With that in mind, we have worked carefully and deliberately to identify these five very high-quality food & beverage, fitness, and banking companies to bring outstanding products and services to Amazon Nashville and the rest of downtown Nashville.”