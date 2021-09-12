Nasdaq to provide price feeds for tokenized stock trades on DeFiChain By Cointelegraph

Tokenized stocks have had a shaky few months from a regulatory perspective, but that seemingly hasnt stopped legacy financial giants and decentralized finance (DeFi) advocates from inking new deals.
Bloomberg reported today that Nasdaq, Finnhub and Tiingo will be providing their price feeds to DeFiChain, a DeFi platform built on the network.
