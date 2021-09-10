Nasdaq short interest up 0.21% in late August By Reuters

(Reuters) – Short interest on the Nasdaq rose 0.21% in late August, Nasdaq said on Friday.
As of Aug. 31, short interest rose to about 11.02 billion shares from nearly 11 billion shares Aug. 13.
Investors who sell securities “short” borrow shares and then sell them, expecting the stock to fall so they can buy the shares back at the lower price, return them to the lender and pocket the difference.
Shorting can also be part of a hedging strategy.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.