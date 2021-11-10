Nasdaq receives Nordic power spot market licence, start date not set By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The Nasdaq logo is displayed at the Nasdaq Market site in New York September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

OSLO (Reuters) – Nasdaq has received the right to operate in the Nordic day-ahead power market, it said late on Tuesday, after Swedish regulatory authorities issued the exchange operator a licence.

The Nordic market comprises 15 individual bidding, or price, zones, and a daily auction determines a common system price as well as individual prices for each zone.

Stockholm-based Nasdaq subsidiary Nasdaq Spot has been granted status as a Nominated Electricity Market Operators (NEMO), entitling it to carry out day-ahead market coupling operations, the Swedish Energy Markets Inspectorate (Ei) said.

The NEMO concept was introduced by the European Union in 2015 to harmonise physical power trading for next-day and same-day markets, as well as increase competition between exchanges.

“The approval is valid for all Nordic markets – and although we of course welcome the decision as it allows us to keep moving forward with our plans to launch a day-ahead market for power, we don´t have an update on when we will be able to go live,” David Augustsson, a spokesperson for Nasdaq’s European Markets, told Reuters by e-mail.

Sweden-based Nasdaq Commodities currently operates a financial trading platform for European energy markets, including for Nordic power. There are already two other NEMOs operating in the Nordic market – Norway-based Nord Pool (NASDAQ:) Spot and EPEX Spot, headquartered in Paris.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR