Nasdaq listing hints that the SEC may soon approve ETF application from Valkyrie By Cointelegraph

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, may soon approve an application from crypto-asset manager Valkyrie for a (BTC) exchange-traded fund, or ETF, with the shares to be listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market.
According to an Oct. 15 notice from the SEC, the agency has accepted the registration request for shares of Valkyrie’s Bitcoin Strategy ETF for listing on Nasdaq. In a letter from Nasdaq’s vice president of listing qualifications, Eun Ah Choi — filed the same day — the exchange said Valkyrie’s Bitcoin ETF shares had been certified.
