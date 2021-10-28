Nasdaq hits record high with Apple, Amazon results on deck

Article content NEW YORK — The Nasdaq hit a record high on Thursday, boosted by gains in Apple and Amazon ahead of their quarterly earnings, while solid results from companies such as Caterpillar and Merck helped ease concerns about slowing economic growth denting corporate profits. Mega-cap stocks Tesla Inc, Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc led the Nasdaq and helped propel the index to a record after the S&P 500 and Dow reached fresh peaks earlier in the week. Tesla shares gained 3.1%, Apple rose 2.5%, and e-commerce giant Amazon.com advanced 2.3%. Both Apple and Amazon were scheduled to post quarterly results after the closing bell.

Article content Caterpillar Inc added 3.6% after reporting a better-than-expected quarterly profit on rising commodity prices, while a forecast raise by drugmaker Merck & Co Inc helped boost its shares by 5.5%. The solid earnings helped offset a report from the Commerce Department which showed the U.S. economy grew at a 2% annualized rate in the third quarter as COVID-19 infections flared up, short of the 2.7% estimate, while another set of data showed fewer Americans filed new claims for unemployment benefits last week as the labor market slowly improves. “Clearly we are seeing a large batch of macroeconomic data that has been coming through during the middle of third-quarter earnings reporting season and you are seeing a little bit of a tug-of-war that exists between macroeconomic data that is appearing to be somewhat softer at the margin and corporate performance which is proving to be better than expectations,” said Bill Northey, senior investment director at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Minneapolis.