Nasdaq Hits Record as Tech Racks Up Gains By Investing.com

By Yasin Ebrahim

Investing.com – The Nasdaq closed at record Monday, as megacap tech and chips stocks racked up gains as risk-on fever gripped Wall Street.

The rose 1%, and had hit a closing intraday all-time high of 4,490.0 the gained 0.6%, or 215 points, the Nasdaq was up 1.6% to end at a closing record of 14,942.7,.

Technology stocks, ended up more than 1%, supporting the broader market melt-up as megcap tech continued to add to gains from the tail-end of last week.

Apple (NASDAQ:), Facebook (NASDAQ:), and Google-parent Alphabet (NASDAQ:), and Amazon (NASDAQ:) were up more than 1%. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:) was roughly flat.

A climb in chip stocks also bolstered tech as Nvidia (NASDAQ:) hit record highs amid ongoing momentum continues following the chipmaker’s better-than-expected quarterly results last week,

Energy rallied more than 3% as oil prices rebounded from near-three month lows, supported by a weaker dollar, and positive pandemic news as China.

China, the world’s largest energy consumer, reported no new Covid-19 cases for the first time since July, easing investor fears of a prolonged setback for travel and energy demand.

“The coming weeks will reveal whether the travel restrictions that have been imposed in China and other Asia-Pacific countries will really have such an impact on fuel demand as last week‘s price performance suggests,” Commerzbank (DE:) said in a note.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:), Devon Energy (NYSE:), and APA Corporation (NASDAQ:) were the among the top gainers in energy, with the latter ending the day up about more than 7%.

Vaccine stocks were also in the greed after the US Food and Drug Administration granted Pfizer (NYSE:) and BioNTech (NASDAQ:)’s COVID-19 vaccine full approval, sending their shares up more than 2% and 9%, respectively.

Pfizer also announced a $2.3 billion deal to buy cancer drug maker Trillium Therapeutics (TSX:), sending the latter’s shares more than 180% higher.

On the economic front, investors digested mixed economic data as manufacturing activity fell short expectations, while home sales unexpectedly increased.

The IHS Markit US Manufacturing PMI fell to a reading of 61.2 in August from 63.4 in July, missing economists’ estimates of 62.5.

Existing home sales rose 2% in July against expectations for a small downtick.

“[W]e continue to see the current soft patch in housing as a pause that will ultimately elongate the housing cycle,” Jefferies (NYSE:) said, pointing to a lack of supply that is expected to improve in 2022.

The record session on Wall Street comes just days before annual symposium held in Jackson Hole, with Chairman Powell scheduled to speak on Friday. Investor attention will focus on any new clues on the Fed’s plan to begin scaling back its monthly bond purchases.

In other news, bitcoin surged to briefly top $50,000 on expectations for a surge in demand after PayPal launched its cryptocurrency service in the U.K. Crypto-related stocks including Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:), Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:), and PayPal (NASDAQ:) were higher.