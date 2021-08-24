Nasdaq futures at record high as tech stocks rise

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content Futures tracking the Nasdaq 100 index hit a record high on Tuesday as technology stocks rose, while positive news around U.S. vaccination boosted shares of energy and travel-related companies. Facebook Inc, Microsoft Corp,, Nvidia Corp , Amazon.com, Google-owner Alphabet Inc , Advanced Micro Devices Inc and Tesla Inc gained between 0.1% and 0.8% in premarket trading, a day after the Nasdaq Composite index hit an all-time closing high. The three major U.S. stock indexes ended the session sharply higher on Monday, with the benchmark S&P 500 hitting an intra-day record peak, driven by a jump in energy and industrial shares after U.S. regulators gave the first full approval for a COVID-19 vaccine.