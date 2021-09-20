NASCAR Swerves Into The NFT Sector With RacingDayNFT By CoinQuora

NASCAR Swerves Into The NFT Sector With RacingDayNFT



NASCAR is releasing its own NFTs.

Speedway Motorsports and GigLabs will release RaceDayNFT.com.

Fans can experience a whole new way of interacting with NASCAR.

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is entering the world of NFTs. Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) have gained massive popularity over the last year. The sports, arts, and entertainment industry in particular has taken a liking to NFTs.

In detail, Speedway Motorsports — the owner and operator of eight NASCAR tracks, is working with GigLabs to bring RaceDayNFT.com. Together, they will sell NASCAR-themed NFTs. So far, it has been made clear that fans are showing their passion for sports by committing to NFTs.

In fact, most major sports leagues like the NFL, NHL, and the NBA are all tokenizing merchandise, video clips, exclusive experiences, and muc…

Continue reading on CoinQuora